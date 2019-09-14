Buffalo Bill Cody’s role in using his connections to Wyoming to advance the future passage of the Women’s Suffrage Amendment in 1920 will be the topic of a presentation on Sept. 23 in Cody, Wyoming.
Jeremy Johnston, from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, will talk about “Buffalo Bill, Wyoming, and the Women’s Suffrage Movement” in the Governors Room in the Irma Hotel.
The Pahaska Corral of Westerners talk begins with a no-host dinner starting at 6 p.m. and followed by the presentation around 7 p.m. Both the meal and the program are open to the public. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by emailing Lynn Houze ljhcody@tctwest.net
In 1894, a female reporter from the New York Recorder interviewed Cody in his tent located on the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West showgrounds in Brooklyn at Ambrose Park. During the interview, the journalist asked Buffalo Bill, “Well, sir, have you any ideas on women’s suffrage? This is the question of the hour.”
Buffalo Bill replied, “I am in favor of women voting.”
The female journalist exclaimed, “Hurrah! Colonel, you’re on our side!”
That same year, Buffalo Bill invested in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin where he founded the town of Cody. Through the remainder of his career, Buffalo Bill referred to the unqualified success of recognizing women's voting rights in Wyoming to support the national suffrage movement.
Johnston is the Hal and Naoma Tate Endowed Chair and Curator of Western History, the Ernest J. Goppert Curator of the Buffalo Bill Museum, and, the managing editor of the papers of William F. Cody. Johnston attended the University of Wyoming, from which he received his Bachelor of Arts in 1993 and his Master of Arts in 1995. Johnston earned his Ph.D. in American Studies at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2017. His doctoral dissertation examined the connections between Theodore Roosevelt and Buffalo Bill, soon to be published.
The Pahaska Corral of Westerners is the local chapter of Westerner International, an organization headquartered at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum (formerly the Cowboy Hall of Fame) in Oklahoma City. The Westerners International, founded in 1944, is dedicated to stimulating interest and research in the history of the American West.