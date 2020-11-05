Women will be majority of Northern Cheyenne council following election

On his Facebook page, Small thanked all of those on his campaign crew, and called for support of Fisher in her role as president.

Outgoing President Rynalea Whiteman Peña will go on to serve District 41 in the Montana House of Representatives as a Democrat after winning an uncontested race Tuesday.

Serena Wetherelt won the vice presidency with 819 votes against Sheldon King, who earned 548.

Melissa Rae Fisher defeated Joseph Littlecoyote Jr. 804-546 to become the second representative for Ashland District. Norma Gourneau will serve the Busby District after beating Eloise Snow.

J. David Roundstone, the trial judge for the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Court won reelection with 928 votes. A document showing the complete results for the election had Roundstone running against several write-in candidates.

Talawyma defeated former tribal president Llevando “Cowboy” Fisher in one of the tighter tribal council races. She garnered 689 votes to Fisher’s 572. Talawyma, who has helped deliver food and school supplies since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the reservation, said her focus will be on helping instill pride in culture among the younger members of the tribe.