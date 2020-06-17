Women's prison has no COVID-19 outbreak, department says

Bright said the department was following CDC guidance that asymptomatic patients who test negative twice, consecutively, are no longer considered infectious and can be removed from isolation. Those negative tests must be separated by 24 hours.

"We are taking this very conservative approach in an effort to best protect the health of other offenders and staff in the facility," Bright wrote.

The third inmate will be removed from quarantine once she sees the required two consecutive negative tests. Department and health officials believe she is near the end of her infection and is intermittently shedding the virus.

Two inmates tested positive for the virus on June 9, sparking the initial concern about an outbreak at the women's prison. In follow-up testing to confirm those results, both women tested negative, twice.

The department is conducting “sentinel” testing efforts to test more than just people showing symptoms. Sentinel testing, also called surveillance testing, is conducted widely on asymptomatic people to assess the likely spread of the disease among certain populations, and to guide public health responses.