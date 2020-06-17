Women's prison has no COVID-19 outbreak, department says

Despite some positive COVID-19 tests among inmates at the Montana Women's Prison in recent days, the facility has no outbreak, the Department of Corrections said.
Two inmates who had initially tested positive for the virus are now confirmed negative, follow-up testing has shown.
A third inmate has tested positive, but she is a new inmate and has been in quarantine under the department's protocol requiring all inmates entering secure facilities to be quarantined for 14 days, according to department spokeswoman Carolynn Bright.
While in quarantine, no gym or yard time is provided, all meals are eaten in cells, inmates must wear a face mask at all times while out of their designated rooms and prison clinical staff must do a daily nursing assessment as well as an initial mental health appraisal, under the department's COVID-19 response plan.
“We were extremely pleased to receive the news today that the state lab confirms we do not have an outbreak of COVID-19 at Montana Women’s Prison and we can resume our pre-presumptive positive operations at MWP,” Director Reginald Michael said in a press release statement. “Of course, we will continue to exercise extreme caution to ensure the virus does not enter this or any of our other facilities.”
Bright said the department was following CDC guidance that asymptomatic patients who test negative twice, consecutively, are no longer considered infectious and can be removed from isolation. Those negative tests must be separated by 24 hours.
"We are taking this very conservative approach in an effort to best protect the health of other offenders and staff in the facility," Bright wrote.
The third inmate will be removed from quarantine once she sees the required two consecutive negative tests. Department and health officials believe she is near the end of her infection and is intermittently shedding the virus.
Two inmates tested positive for the virus on June 9, sparking the initial concern about an outbreak at the women's prison. In follow-up testing to confirm those results, both women tested negative, twice.
The department is conducting “sentinel” testing efforts to test more than just people showing symptoms. Sentinel testing, also called surveillance testing, is conducted widely on asymptomatic people to assess the likely spread of the disease among certain populations, and to guide public health responses.
The state’s tiered system for sentinel testing puts prisons in the last priority group. Priority for sentinel testing goes first to nursing homes; then to tribal populations; then to a general expansion in communities, including at urban Indian health centers and among front-line workers such as grocery store employees and public health employees.
Tier five covers state congregate living settings, including prisons, mental health facilities, treatment centers and homes for those with developmental needs.
