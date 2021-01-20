Work on Keystone XL pipeline suspended with Biden executive order

Rep. Matt Rosendale called the pipeline a matter of national security, saying it would help make the U.S. energy independent.

Even Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester has supported the pipeline, with some conditions.

First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing the fossil fuel emissions that are causing climate change. The Obama administration rejected it, but President Donald Trump revived it and has been a strong supporter. Construction already started.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the United States, said Canada needs to move on now that Biden has made a decision.

"Of course we're disappointed. We worked hard over the past number of months trying to make the case for Keystone XL," Hillman told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. "He had made a commitment during his campaign and he lived up to that commitment. I think we have to accept that and move forward."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised Keystone XL as a top priority when he spoke with Biden in a phone call in November. The project is meant to expand critical oil exports for Canada, which has the third-largest oil reserves in the world.