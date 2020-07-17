Worker virus case speeds up Wyoming prison system testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A contract healthcare worker at Wyoming's maximum-security prison has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting corrections officials to accelerate plans to test all inmates and staff.

The worker and five staff members who had extended, direct contact with that person at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins are self-isolating, state Department of Corrections officials said Thursday.

The person was the second worker in Wyoming's prison system to test positive for the virus. The first was a staffer at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk in April who has made a full recovery.

The coronavirus case prompted corrections officials to speed up plans to test all inmates and staff statewide over several weeks starting in August. Testing at the Wyoming State Penitentiary will now begin next week, corrections officials said.

The department returned 87 inmates to Wyoming from a private prison in Mississippi in June. The inmates were tested for coronavirus and no positive cases turned up.

The department quarantines and tests all newly committed inmates and Wyoming remains one of just a couple states with no known coronavirus cases among inmates in its corrections system.