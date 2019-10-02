CODY, Wyo. — Anyone with a camera and enthusiasm for photography is invited to join the Northwest College Photographic Communications faculty and students to be part of the world’s largest global social photography event Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. in Cody.
The Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk has grown in size and popularity since the inaugural walk in 2007, according to a press release from NWC. Last year, more than 24,000 photographers of all walks of life participated.
Throughout the excursion, participants will explore the buildings, alleyways and side streets of downtown Cody. The group will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Cody Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. After the event, walkers will go to lunch at Millstone Pizza Company & Brewery to discuss photography and images captured.
Additionally, photo walkers will be able to upload their favorite image to the Photo Walk contest for a chance to win prizes.
Every year, photo walkers are encouraged to help support the initiative to “Walk with a Purpose” by donating to the Springs of Hope Orphanage in Kenya. Those who are interested should go to gofundme.com/f/2018-worldwide-photowalk-donations.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, search for “NWC Photo Walk,” at worldwidephotowalk.com and complete the free form.
The walk is open to all levels of photographers. Any type of camera, including a cellphone, may be used.
For more information, go to nwc.edu.