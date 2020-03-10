Worried about coronavirus? Here are some FAQS to help you prepare

How often should I be cleaning dirty surfaces?

Making sure heavily touched surfaces are clean is another way to prevent a virus. Tables, door knobs, light switches, handles, keyboards and phones are examples of places that are touched frequently throughout the day.

Most common household disinfectants will work to wipe down and clean those surfaces.

I know I can get sick, but what about my pet?

The CDC has not received any reports of pets or animals becoming sick with coronavirus, and there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus either.

Despite that, the CDC suggests that people sick with coronavirus limit contact with animals until more is known about the virus. Sick caregivers of pets should wash hands before and after handling food, and should wear a facemask around the animal.

The CDC always recommends that people wash hands after handling pets.

Can I get coronavirus from items shipped out of infected areas?

The short answer is no, according to the CDC.

There have currently been no cases of the virus being spread from imported goods.