Worried about coronavirus? Here are some FAQS to help you prepare

While Montana has seen no cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, residents and health officials are busy preparing for the sickness.
Easy steps can be taken to prevent the virus, which is mainly spread through person-to-person contact.
Here is what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people do to prepare for and prevent spreading the virus.
What symptoms should I be watching for?
Symptoms of the mild to severe respiratory illness include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
What should I do if I think I'm sick with coronavirus?
The CDC recommends people who are sick to stay home and distance themselves from other people.
You should contact your local health care provider to discuss testing for the virus, according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
"Your health care professional will work with your state’s public health department and CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19," DPHHS states.
In Yellowstone County, people may contact RiverStone Health at 651-6415 to call with questions about the virus.
What's the best way to prevent getting sick?
The best way to prevent yourself from contracting coronavirus is to practice good hygiene habits. That means frequently washing your hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and staying home if you are sick.
The virus mainly spreads through person-to-person contact, typically from respiratory droplets, like when a sick person sneezes or coughs.
The CDC recommends you frequently wash your hands after you have been in a public place; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; or before touching your face or eating.
You should wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. That’s about the time it takes to sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice though.
Washing your hands is preferable to hand sanitizer, but use hand sanitizer if you can't wash your hands.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Will face masks really help me from getting sick?
Face masks seem like a great tool to prevent getting sick, but the CDC says that only people who are already sick should be wearing face masks.
The face mask helps keep people from coughing or sneezing on surfaces.
According to the CDC:
“You do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a face mask). Face masks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.”
However, if you are already sick or experiencing symptoms, you should wear a face mask while in public.
If there's a quarantine, how should I be prepared?
An emergency preparedness kit should be on hand at home in the event of a weather event or health emergency. Information on preparing an emergency kit and preparing for the coronavirus can be found on ready.gov, the Department of Homeland Security's website.
For the coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security suggests you:
- Store a two-week supply of water and food. Non-perishables like rice, pasta, beans and canned goods can be the foundation of your food supply.
- Make sure you have enough prescription and nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand.
- Keep electronic copies of your health records.
- Develop a plan with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.
How often should I be cleaning dirty surfaces?
Making sure heavily touched surfaces are clean is another way to prevent a virus. Tables, door knobs, light switches, handles, keyboards and phones are examples of places that are touched frequently throughout the day.
Most common household disinfectants will work to wipe down and clean those surfaces.
I know I can get sick, but what about my pet?
The CDC has not received any reports of pets or animals becoming sick with coronavirus, and there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus either.
Despite that, the CDC suggests that people sick with coronavirus limit contact with animals until more is known about the virus. Sick caregivers of pets should wash hands before and after handling food, and should wear a facemask around the animal.
The CDC always recommends that people wash hands after handling pets.
Can I get coronavirus from items shipped out of infected areas?
The short answer is no, according to the CDC.
There have currently been no cases of the virus being spread from imported goods.
While it hasn’t been entirely ruled out that the coronavirus could spread from a package or product that has come from an infected state or country, the likelihood that the virus could survive on surface during shipping is extremely low, the CDC says.
Coronaviruses generally spread from respiratory droplets that happen when a person sneezes or coughs, and often don’t survive long on surfaces.
The coronavirus outbreak will reduce Chinese travel to Yellowstone National Park, according to tourism officials, but the impact will be small compared to the national effect.