Write-in incumbent wins Prairie County election

Write-in candidate Shari Robertson won re-election to her dual position as Prairie County clerk and recorder/district court clerk on Tuesday following an unusual election.
Robertson was new to the position, which also includes the duties of election administrator, and didn’t realize she had to file to keep her job. Her opponent in the primary, Ruth Peck, filed for the election in the last minutes of the final day.
Robertson won by a vote of 405 to 87.
Robertson’s failure to file for her own position generated a series of unusual events in the small Eastern Montana county. County commissioners approved extending the filing date, citing concerns about fairness, since no one but Peck knew to file.
Peck threatened legal action and Robertson decided to defuse the situation by running as a write-in candidate. The county attorney later revealed that someone falsely posing as an Associated Press news reporter had repeatedly emailed the county election’s office to check on who had filed for the upcoming elections leading up to the filing deadline. County Commissioner Todd Devlin said he suspected Peck was behind the maneuver. Peck denied the accusation.
Peck was Robertson’s predecessor, leaving the office without training her replacement which prompted accusations that Peck had deliberately obscured the fact that the office would be up for election six months later. Peck denied the claim and said it was up to Robertson, as election administrator, to know what positions would be up for election.
