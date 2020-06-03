Write-in incumbent wins Prairie County election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Write-in candidate Shari Robertson won re-election to her dual position as Prairie County clerk and recorder/district court clerk on Tuesday following an unusual election.

Robertson was new to the position, which also includes the duties of election administrator, and didn’t realize she had to file to keep her job. Her opponent in the primary, Ruth Peck, filed for the election in the last minutes of the final day.

Robertson won by a vote of 405 to 87.

Robertson’s failure to file for her own position generated a series of unusual events in the small Eastern Montana county. County commissioners approved extending the filing date, citing concerns about fairness, since no one but Peck knew to file.