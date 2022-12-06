Writing workshop Dec. 17 at Pictograph Cave State Park

Pictograph Cave State Park will host an outdoor workshop for writers and non-writers on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The workshop will be taught by Dave Caserio, the author of “This Vanishing and Wisdom for a Dance in the Street” and co-editor of “I Am Montana: Student Reflections on Identity and Place.” Caserio is also part of Humanities Montana Conversations and the Young Poets program.

Participants will learn how close observation of the natural world and exploration of the historical, cultural and geological background of the area can inform their writing. The goal is to push past boundaries and create work in any genre, including poetry, fiction and personal reflection.

The day will begin with a brief discussion of the writing process and the purpose of the workshop. A local guide will give a short tour and orientation of Pictograph Cave State Park. Afterward, writers can wander and explore to find inspiration for their writing. At the end of the day, participants will gather and share their work in an informal workshop setting.

Participation is limited. To reserve a spot, call 406-254-7342. Pictograph State Park is located at 3401 Coburn Road in Billings. For more information on the workshop, contact Richard Tooke rtooke@mt.gov. For more information on Dave Caserio, visit davecaserio.com.