Wyoming among top states for COVID-19 infection rate

"There are just people that are tired of the situation and they want to do what they want to do. We're asking them to think about more than themselves," state health department spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

Relatively few cases have spread among children and staff at schools in Wyoming, showing that masks, which are required in public schools, help prevent spread of the virus, Deti said.

The rates of positive test results, hospitalizations and deaths, meanwhile, show a surge in Wyoming cases and aren't the result of more testing, Deti added.

Last spring, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist imposed a variety of restrictions limiting the size of public gatherings and keeping people out of bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces. They rescinded most measures as the numbers improved — numbers that are now back up to their highest levels by far in every category.

Wyoming officials haven't reimposed public-health orders because they now understand the virus better and are better able to test for it, find people who've been exposed and protect workers who interact with people with COVID-19, Deti said.