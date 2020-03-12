Wyoming: Ample coronavirus-testing capacity after 1st case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming health officials expect to have ample capacity to keep testing for the new coronavirus after a woman from northwestern Sheridan County became the state's first person to test positive for the illness, authorities said Thursday.

Confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control of Wednesday's state test result was pending. The woman traveled outside Wyoming in the U.S. recently and health officials were investigating who may have had close contact with her.

Also Thursday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced it was taking the virus prevention precaution of canceling this weekend's Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments in Casper and the state's speech and debate and tournament in Green River.

No details about the woman who tested positive, including her condition and whether she is hospitalized, were being disclosed, said Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti.

As of Thursday, 16 others in Wyoming had tested negative for the virus causing the COVID-19 disease. They included 15 whose samples came back negative from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, which began testing March 5, and one negative result from the CDC.

The COVID-19 virus' symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.