Wyoming anthropologist to discuss ancient bison kill sites at Cody talk on Dec. 1

Larry Todd

Records of ancient bison kill sites in Wyoming's Bighorn Basin and Absaroka Mountains are the subject of anthropologist Lawrence Todd's talk on Dec. 1 at noon.

Todd will speak at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition lecture about the evidence provided by the Horner site near Cody, which provides clues to hunting and processing of large numbers of animals nearly 11,000 years ago.

Titled "Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes: Records of the last 11,000 years of bison in northwestern Wyoming," the presentation provides a quick overview of work at the Horner site and other key sites/localities. He will then focus on how today’s research questions are linked to a growing body of information and a range of methods to help provide better understanding of the area’s past.

Work at the Horner site began in the late 1940s and early '50s by Princeton University and the Smithsonian, and later by the University of Wyoming (1977–1978), revealed both kill/processing and camp areas where hundreds of bison were processed, Todd said.

The free, in-person talk takes place in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__ikBujSVSa-cC3PrVU_lBw.

Todd incorporates data from the Meeteetsee Museums’ Bison of the Bighorn Basin Project, which sought to learn about bison morphology and ecology in the basin by conducting cranial measurements and stable carbon and nitrogen isotope analysis. Amy Phillips, the Draper Museum’s curatorial assistant, served as co-principal investigator on that project along with Kenneth Cannon. Phillips will be available with Todd to answer questions after the talk.

Todd is professor emeritus in Anthropology at Colorado State University, an adjunct professor in Anthropology at the University of Wyoming, and a research fellow in Anthropology at the University of Texas, Austin. Todd also serves on the Draper Museum’s Advisory Board and is chair of the Meeteetse Museum Board of Trustees. A native of Meeteetse, he has also taught Anthropology/Archaeology at Denver University, Boston University and Northwest College.

From 1977 until 2002, Todd’s research focused on bison kill sites across the North American Plains. Since his retirement in 2009 he has split his time between researching early human paleoecology in northwest Ethiopia and investigating prehistoric montane/alpine land use in northwestern Wyoming. 

