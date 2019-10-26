CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2020 Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition is accepting applications from Wyoming artists.
Established in 2000 under an initiative by Gov. Geringer and organized under the auspices of the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Arts Council, the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition celebrates the work of Wyoming artists.
The state’s five elected officials and representatives from other state agencies participating in the program will select purchase award winners. Works receiving purchase awards join the Wyoming State Museum's prestigious capitol art collection. All other artwork in the exhibit is available for sale to the public. The Wyoming State Museum uses proceeds from these sales to add art to its permanent collection.
The juried exhibit will be on display Feb. 20-Aug. 13 at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. This year’s juror is ceramicist Gregory Tegarden, of Alpine, Texas.
The exhibit is open to artists currently working and living in Wyoming. There is no fee to enter. The application deadline is Saturday, Nov. 30, according to a press release from the WAC.
To apply or for more information, go to callforentry.org, select "Find Calls" from the top menu bar, then search for "Wyoming State Museum."
Questions may be directed to Kristy Griffin, museum registrar, at 307-777-5426 or kristy.griffin@wyo.gov.