The Wyoming Arts Council recently announced the recipients of the 2020 Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants.
According to a press release from the council, the grants are designed to support the continuation of Wyoming’s folk and traditional arts through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction. A master artist selects a worthy apprentice from their community to mentor over the course of the project in order to advance the skills of the apprentice in their traditional art form.
The 2020 grant awardees are:
- Marcus Dewey, of Arapahoe, teaching James Dewey, of Casper, the art of Northern Arapaho beadwork and war shirt making.
- Darrell Lonebear teaching Koleton Lonebear (both of Fort Washakie) Northern Arapaho sweat lodge songs.
- Jack Mease teaching Soleiana Abernathy (both of Lander) the art of rawhide braiding.
- Andy Stevens teaching Dusty Smith (both of Buffalo) the art of Western saddlemaking and leather carving.
For more information, go to wyomingartscouncil.org.