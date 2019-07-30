The Wyoming Arts Council recently announced the recipients of this year’s fellowships in visual arts, creative writing and performing arts.
The recipients of this year’s visual arts fellowships are: Wendy Bredehoft, Garrett Cruzan, and Favian Hernandez, all of Laramie. Honorable mentions were awarded to Peter Fine of Laramie and Stephen Mullins, both of Sheridan.
Creative writing fellowship recipients are: J.S. Clark, of Laramie; Chad Hanson, of Casper; and Erin Jones, of Laramie. Honorable mentions were given to Tiyana Knittel, of Cody, and David Zoby, of Casper.
Recipients of performing arts fellowships in music are: Michael Gould, of Cody, and Nicole Lamartine, of Laramie. An honorable mention was awarded to Dusty Nichols, of Jackson.
Recipients of performing arts fellowships in theater and dance are: Marsha Knight, of Laramie, and Kathleen Vreeland, of Cheyenne. Honorable mentions were awarded to William Conte, of Casper, and Cameron Fehring, of Riverton.
Fellowships are merit-based and are awarded to Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation, according to a press release from the WAC. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community.
Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. The jurors for this year’s fellowships were Iwan Bagus and Whtiney Tassie for visual arts, Arna Bontemps Hemenway, Ethelbert Miller and Rachel Riederer for creative writing, and Michael Bobbitt and Philip Graulty for performing arts.
For more information, go to wyoarts.state.wy.us.