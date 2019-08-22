CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards.
Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business, or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award, according to a news release from the council. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination.
Digital PDF nominations are required and must be emailed no later than Oct. 9, 2019 to Brittany Perez at brittany.perez@wyo.gov. Accompanying work samples that can’t be scanned and emailed can be mailed to: 2301 Central Ave., Barrett Building, second floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002.
For more information, contact Perez by email or by calling 307-214-2701.