Wyoming attorney addresses Stockgrowers in Billings on legal challenge to BLM's grazing decision

Montana ranchers are the on the “spear point” of what has the potential to be an issue of national importance, attorney Karen Budd-Falen told the Montana Stockgrowers Association on Friday.

Budd-Falen is representing the group, along with the North and South Phillips County Cooperative State Grazing Districts, in an appeal of a Bureau of Land Management decision to allow American Prairie to graze bison on 63,500 acres of public land in north-central Montana. Montana’s governor and attorney general have also challenged the ruling.

“I gotta tell you, I think this is a really, really important case for the livestock industry,” she said during a talk at the group’s annual convention at Billings’ Northern Hotel. “This is not, in my mind, just a little fight because the Malta Field Office BLM didn’t do things right. I think the precedent that we set here about who’s gotta follow the rules and who doesn’t — and you can’t write two separate sets of rules for two classes of people — is going to impact grazing permittees on BLM West wide.”

In October, an Interior Department administrative law judge denied the appellants request for a stay of the BLM’s decision. Briefs appealing the judge’s ruling are due Dec. 23, then the BLM has until Jan. 23, 2023, to respond.

Grazing act

Budd-Falen said the legal issues surrounding the decision focus on the BLM’s application of the Taylor Grazing Act. The act was passed by Congress in 1934 so the federal government could regulate grazing on federal lands to avoid poor agricultural practices that led to soil deterioration common during the Dust Bowl.

The act, in Budd-Falen’s view, was a promise to local stockmen. To qualify to graze, ranchers had to meet three criteria, she said. One is they had to use it for production livestock. Secondly, they had to support community stability. Thirdly, the ranchers had to have commensurate property or water rights to sustain their livestock when not using federal lands.

A perusal of the Taylor Grazing Act does not reveal such criteria, except for a base property requirement. The BLM grazing manual does reference similar terms and concepts, but as regulatory objectives, which are discretionary and intended to guide an agency decision.

American Prairie funded its own research utilizing two former Department of Interior attorneys. (The BLM falls under the umbrella of the DOI.) Among other things, the attorneys said the coalition of fighting American Prairie seeks “to undermine (American Prairie’s) grazing privileges as recognized by the (Taylor Grazing Act).”

Wildlife

Budd-Falen also argued the BLM’s decision could lead to unforeseen consequences.

“Quite frankly, I am very concerned that if (American Prairie) can get away with grazing a nonproduction herd … so (American Prairie) calls them nonproduction oriented wildlife managed grazing … then what’s to stop a group form coming in and saying, OK, I want a grazing allotment, but I’m going to use it for elk, or deer, or whatever wildlife species. And that was not what the Taylor Grazing Act was intended.”

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is the only entity in the state charged with wildlife management. Domesticated wildlife, like elk farms, have been banned because of disease risks. One of the biggest issues the agency now faces is private landowners harboring wildlife, such as large herds of elk, that travel to adjoining landowners’ property and cause damage.

BLM specifically classifies American Prairie’s bison as “domestic indigenous livestock,” not wildlife.

Budd-Falen said the BLM also failed to conduct an assessment of the impact of bison grazing on federal lands to recreationists. However, the agency’s environmental assessment noted that “Recreational opportunities were not raised as issues during the public or internal scoping process.”

Although the BLM analyzed the economic impacts of switching from cattle to bison on the region, Budd-Falen claims the agency’s analysis was faulty.

“And what (American Prairie) is saying is that they’re basically going to do recreation and you can drive out there and tent in these certain areas and enjoy the native wildlife,” she said. “And how much money do you think people, who already probably have fancy tents and fancy vehicles, are gonna spend in Malta, Montana? Or any of those other teeny communities? You can’t make that comparison.”

Nonresident tourism spending in Montana was estimated at $7.56 billion in 2021. A recent economic analysis estimated that increasing access along the lower Yellowstone River has the potential to generate $5.3 million in local spending and could create 50 new jobs. In 2021, the Montana State University Agricultural Economics Department calculated the market value of ag products sold was $3.5 billion.

Background

Touting herself as a fifth-generation Big Piney, Wyoming rancher, Budd-Falen has been involved in other cases challenging the BLM. In one that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, Budd-Falen pursued “individual BLM employees under an anti-racketeering law normally used against organized crime syndicates,” the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported in 2017.

During the Trump Administration, Budd-Falen served two years under David Bernhardt, the Secretary of the Interior, as Deputy Solicitor for Wildlife and Parks, working on issues like the Endangered Species Act.

During her tenure in Washington, D.C., Budd-Falen said she was disappointed in the knowledge the career staff had about ranching, agriculture and the West.

“This has got to be part of the problem,” she said.

Jocelyn Leroux, Montana director of the conservation group Western Watersheds, said the involvement of Budd-Falen in the BLM’s grazing decision in Phillips County is concerning.

"The fight over American Prairie's bison grazing on BLM allotments in Phillips County is serving to elevate unrealistic concerns about what impacts bison might have,” she said in an email. “Having such an outspoken and controversial attorney paired with the involvement of similarly extreme and anti-environmental leadership of AG Knudsen and Governor Gianforte turns this into an unnecessarily high-profile issue.”

Western Watersheds and its Wyoming director were sued for trespassing by Budd-Falen in 2014 when she represented 15 landowners.

Rancher Butch Gillespie, of Ethridge, told the gathering he was happy Budd-Falen was representing the Stockgrowers. He said American Prairie does a good job of selling “the sizzle,” but lacks substance.

“They tell how romantic this is gonna be, how neat it is and there’s all this free open range … and they also tell you, oh it’s great for the environment, trust me, but they never produce any evidence that that is going to be true and really it’s quite the opposite as we all know. Same thing with our communities. Economic effect is gonna be horrible on our counties and small towns.”

A 2017 study by the University of Montana Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research found that when fully built out, American Prairie could increase spending in northeast Montana by as much as 67% and yield $56 million in additional economic output and nearly 700 additional jobs.

As to the environment, American Prairie has an entire page dedicated to research and reports conducted on its lands as well as on similar prairie grasslands.

The stockgrowers concluded the talk with a reminder that the legal challenges are expensive and encouraged members to donate to help with the fees.