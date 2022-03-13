Wyoming bear relocation report reveals grizzly details

A reading of Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report is a window into a wild world.

Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior. For comparison, in 2020 WFGD recorded capturing 26 bears. Eighteen of the bears were euthanized.

Included in the unusual incidents was the subadult male captured in Park County that exhibited “bold behavior around guest lodges and trailheads, including following horseback riders on several occasions.” The bear was euthanized.

Brian DeBolt, large carnivore conflict coordinator for WGFD in Lander, said the bear’s behavior is a good example of an animal that has lost its fear of humans.

“It obviously associated people with some sort of food source,” he said.

County

Park County, which includes the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and the gateway community of Cody, recorded 43% of all the WGFD bear capture events in 2021, down from 56% in 2020.

“It’s darn sure the busiest,” Debolt said, adding the county has the longest season of bear conflicts in the state and the most varied types.

That’s partly because Park County is so big, he added.

Park County residents had close encounters with other bears, based on WGFD’s annual report, including these two in June: a bear hanging out at a guest lodge and eating hay in the feed bunks with the lodge’s horses; a bear that was captured after chasing a dog through a group of people.

In the fall, a bear was captured after feeding in a pumpkin patch and corn maze while another was trapped and euthanized after hanging out about two miles downstream from Cody and exhibiting “aggressive behavior towards people rafting the [Shoshone] river.”

“He was a really old male,” DeBolt said. “I’m sure he was half starved to death.”

The bear would bluff charge rafters, slapping at the water with its paws, he added, estimating the bear’s age at around 25 years old. A photograph on the cover of this year’s WGFD report shows the old boar’s worn down teeth.

“Twenty is pretty old for a bear,” DeBolt said. “You live out there, walking every footstep in the woods, that takes a toll on you.”

The oldest bear ever identified in Wyoming was 34. The animals are aged by counting annual rings in their teeth.

DMA

Many of the Wyoming bear problems were outside the Designated Monitoring Area, a zone created by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identifying the best biologically suitable habitat for Yellowstone-area grizzlies.

The DMA was established in 2012 as the area within which the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team counts the bears and their mortalities to monitor the population. Bear deaths outside the DMA are also counted but don’t figure into the mortality thresholds. The mortality thresholds help guide the agencies as they work to maintain bear populations inside the DMA and watch for concerning trends.

Across the three states where the DMA has been drawn – Montana, Wyoming and Idaho – 65 grizzly mortalities were recorded by the IGBST last year, 11 of those in Montana (three of which were in Carbon County) and six in Idaho. Seven of those were bears that likely died in 2020 but not found until 2021.

Of the total, 39 died within the DMA and 19 outside.

"The total number of mortalities inside has been pretty constant," said Frank van Manen, supervising research wildilfe biologist for the IGBST. "Now we're seeing a greater proportion of the total mortalities outside that area."

Fifteen of the bears that died or were killed were females, seven of which were subadults along with one female cub killed by another bear. Fifteen of the deaths are classified as “known, under investigation.” Some of these are likely "self-defense" mortalities caused by hunters in run-ins with bears, van Manen said. Others may be illegal kills.

The most bear deaths recorded in the past decade occurred in 2018 when 68 grizzlies died, five likely in the previous year and 50 within the DMA.

It's difficult to point to a reason why mortalities rise, van Manen said. Last year's drought didn't affect important food sources like whitebark pine seeds, cutworm moth sites or berries. More important to bear managers is the estimated mortality rate in comparison to the population.

Population

As of 2021, at least 1,069 bears were estimated to be living in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem – the highest count since studies began in the 1970s.

This figure is up dramatically from an estimated 727 the year before thanks to a revision in the methodology used to estimate grizzly numbers, van Manen explained. In the past, he said bear managers were conservative in their estimates to ensure bear populations were growing, undercounting by around 40% to 45%.

"This new number reflects enhancement of the technique," van Manen said, which is backed up by extensive analysis using telemetry of marked bears.

"Now that we have a biologically recovered population ... it's much less of a concern," he added.

The grizzly bear's population structure seems to be "pretty stable," van Manen said. In the early 2000s bear ages increased, but now age classes are relatively well distributed.

"There are probably more older animals than in other bear populations," simply because there's no hunting in the park, he added. As bear density increases, it can result in fewer young bears surviving. Males will kill cubs to induce a female to breed with them.

Full

With the grizzly population up, due to protection of the animals under the Endangered Species Act, the prime habitat inside areas like Yellowstone is occupied, forcing some bears out of the protection of the mountains.

“Yellowstone is the bucket and the bucket is full,” DeBolt said. “That’s why they keep pouring out of there.”

The Bighorn Basin, the region between the Absaroka Mountains to the west and the Bighorn Mountains to the east, is one of those areas where grizzlies can’t or won’t be able to make a living. There, three bears were killed, two yearlings and an adult female, in mid-May after falling into the cement-sided Heart Mountain Canal.

Other bears were captured after following the Shoshone River east, similar to an expansion onto the plains seen east of Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness in northwest Montana.

“We’re seeing bears as close to the Bighorns as to the Absarokas,” DeBolt said. “We’ve had confirmed grizzly bear sightings closer to Fort Collins [Colorado] than the center of Yellowstone. The bears are definitely expanding.”

Break-ins

Hank the Tank, a black bear believed responsible for breaking and entering about 30 properties in California’s Lake Tahoe area last month, has nothing on Wyoming’s grizzlies for forced entries. Hank was later identified by DNA as three bears.

A Fremont County bear was captured and killed for “numerous conflicts associated with breaking into trailers, trucks visiting camps, [and] attempted entry into [an] occupied tent” along the East Fork of the Wind River. In Park County, a grizzly was captured and killed for breaking into a barn through the wall.

The incidents emphasize the strength of grizzly bears. Males range from 300 to 700 pounds and females can top the scales at 200 to 400 pounds.

Depredation

One of the most common reasons for grizzly bears to be captured and euthanized is livestock depredation. Twenty-eight bears were captured in 2021 as WGFD targeted bears killing livestock. Out of these, 16 were euthanized. In 2020, livestock depredation led to the deaths of 13 Wyoming bears, with another six euthanized elsewhere in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem for killing sheep or cows.

The worst offenders killed multiple cattle or sheep. One bear captured in Fremont County, an adult female, was euthanized after killing at least six calves in 11 days. In Sublette County a subadult male killed six yearling cattle in two weeks prompting officials to trap and euthanize the bear.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why there are more one year and not the next,” DeBolt said. “And not all bears take advantage (of livestock).”

Bears caught incidentally, or who are not repeat offenders, may be released elsewhere. In 2021 in Wyoming bears were relocated 19 times compared to nine in 2020.

Keeping bears out of trouble is almost a year-round task anymore, with little down time for bear management officials, DeBolt said.

“I don’t know what the cause is, but we definitely have bears going to bed later and getting up earlier,” he said. “Out in the Bighorn Basin, they have to stay awake as long as they can to put on enough fat to make it through the winter.”

