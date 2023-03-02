The Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral is reopening for wild horse and burro adoptions this spring after a yearlong closure.

To celebrate its reopening, the BLM is offering approximately 700 wild horses and burros in an online adoption event scheduled for March 13-20. More wild horses may be included for adoption prior to the event.

The virtual adoption event is coordinated through the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Bids start at $125. Pickup location options are available and are listed on individual animal profiles in the online corral.

“Folks have been waiting patiently for over a year to see and adopt these animals and we are equally eager to start adoptions again,” said JJ Nolan, Wheatland Off-Range Corral manager, in a press release. “The online corral provides the perfect opportunity to share a lot of really nice animals to the largest audience possible while dodging any weather events that would impact a March in-person adoption.”

While the animals offered in the online event will range widely in age, mares gathered from the 2021 Wyoming Checkerboard gather will not be offered at this time, as many of them foaled after arriving at the Wheatland corral. Those mares will be available for adoption at a later date to avoid separating mares and foals prematurely.

Prior to the adoption, participants should complete an online application, browse the individual animal profiles, and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/.

In addition to the online adoption, the BLM plans to hold a public tour of the Wheatland Off-Range Corral on April 14 and an in-person adoption event on April 28. For future updates on these events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter, or visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.