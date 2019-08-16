RIVERTON, Wyo. — One person has died and another has been injured after both fell last weekend in a mountain climbing accident in western Wyoming.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the climbing accident was reported at about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 10 in the Cirque of the Towers on Pingora Peak in the Wind River Mountains.
The Ranger reports that authorities say one climber fell about 500 feet and died. The other fell about 45 feet, was rescued and flown to a hospital in Idaho for treatment.
No other details, including the names of the two and the condition of the injured person, were released.