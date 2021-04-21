Wyoming colleges won't require COVID-19 vaccines next fall

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College say they will not require students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines before returning to campus next school year.

Federal statistical models show that Wyoming is home to the most vaccine-hesitant counties in the country, the Casper Star-Tribune has reported.

“We are working hard to provide (students and employees) with good resources so they can make informed decisions about whether or not they choose personally to get the vaccine,” Lisa Trimble, associate vice president of institutional advancement for Laramie County Community College, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

The campus in Cheyenne shut down in-person instruction last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened this fall to mostly online learning, with a few exceptions. The college is now expecting to reopen next fall to mostly in-person learning.