Wyoming convenes emergency panel after zebra mussels found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming's governor has convened an emergency panel to scrutinize algae balls and other aquarium products amid concern that an invasive mussel species could have found an unexpected route into state waters.

Zebra mussels recently turned up in globs of algae called moss balls sold in pet stores in over two dozen states, including Wyoming.

The “emergency response team” will work on removing products containing the mussels from the market and try to keep the mussels from spreading, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday.

“This is an urgent and serious matter that potentially affects Wyoming’s water infrastructure, lakes and rivers,” Gordon said in a statement.

Zebra mussels are fingernail-sized natives of Eurasia that have overtaken and devastated ecosystems elsewhere in the U.S., including the Great Lakes.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has put considerable work into keeping the zebra and quagga mussel out of Wyoming waters. All watercraft entering the state between March 1 and Nov. 30 must be inspected for the creatures.

Even so, the discovery of zebra mussels in aquarium moss balls took many by surprise.