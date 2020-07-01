Wyoming county pursues COVID-19 indoor mask order

Gordon said he was optimistic until a week ago he could fully lift all of Wyoming's remaining public-health orders to stem the spread of COVID-19. Instead, he announced Monday that current orders prohibiting large indoor gatherings without social-distancing or sanitizing measures will remain in place until at least July 15.

Now, reimposing certain orders isn't out of the question, Gordon said Wednesday.

"I know most people are going to give us the victory signal one finger at a time, but that's maybe something we have to do," Gordon said.

The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,514 laboratory-confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases in the state, including 1,119 people who had recovered from the illness. Nine people were hospitalized and 20 had died.

Worldwide, the number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported numbers because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.