Wyoming Game and Fish issues fish consumption guidelines to avoid mercury

If you want to avoid eating Wyoming fish with high levels of mercury, dine on the smallest trout, freshwater drum and kokanee salmon.

That's the latest advice from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Wyoming Department of Health. The agencies recently issued updated guidelines for Wyoming anglers meant to limit mercury consumption.

The guidelines are especially important for pregnant women since mercury can harm the development of an unborn child. Women who are breastfeeding and children under 12 are also more susceptible. There are no restrictions on consumption for males over age 12.

The guidelines categorize recommendations by species of fish and size into “best,” “good” and “choicest to avoid” categories. The guidelines recommend up to two to three servings of fish a week from the “Best Choices” list or one serving from the “Good Choices” list. Children can have up to two servings of fish a week from the “Best Choices” list. Recommendations couple with serving sizes based on age.

To determine the mercury levels in Wyoming’s sportfish, Game and Fish collected tissue samples from each species of fish in waters throughout the state. The samples were sent to the EPA laboratory in Golden, Colorado, for testing.

“Game and Fish focused sampling on priority waters where lots of people keep and eat their catch and on species that people eat frequently like trout, walleye, sauger, yellow perch and crappie,” said Travis Neebling, Aquatic Assessment Crew fisheries biologist who led the sample collection. “Those fish mostly come from lakes and reservoirs.”

Mercury is a widespread and naturally occurring element, and some soil and geologic formations naturally have higher levels of mercury. Most mercury pollution occurs as atmospheric deposition related to energy consumption and production and industrial processes. Mercury may also enter Wyoming waters through household refuse, batteries, mining and industrial wastes.

Once in a lake, mercury is converted to methylmercury by bacteria and other processes. Fish absorb methylmercury into their tissues from their food and from water. Mercury levels increase as fish get larger and older. Predatory fish, such as walleye, burbot and large trout often accumulate more mercury because they eat other fish. There is no method of cooking or cleaning fish that will reduce the amount of mercury in a meal.

Game and Fish routinely surveys Wyoming’s fish for mercury levels to ensure recommendations keep anglers safe. More information can be found online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fish-Consumption-Advice.