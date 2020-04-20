Wyoming governor engages with COVID-19 protesters at Capitol

Protesters said they were turning out in support of local businesses.

"I'm not suggesting anybody is stupid but a second Great Depression is going to kill more people than this virus will," said one protester, Lisa Glauner.

State and local officials don't have the authority to shut down businesses, said protester Mike Tuttle, owner of T-Joe's Steakhouse and Saloon on the outskirts of Cheyenne.

The deaths of two people from the coronavirus in Wyoming to date is tragic but "what is two people in a state that has almost 600,000 people?" asked Tuttle.

He planned to reopen May 1 with or without permission, Tuttle said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Over 400 people had tested positive for or were suspected of having the coronavirus in Wyoming as of Monday. Cases were confirmed in 21 of the state's 23 counties.