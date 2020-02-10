Wyoming governor pledges to protect, promote fossil fuels

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming has enough savings to take time and be thoughtful about future spending cuts, particularly for education, amid declining revenue from fossil fuels, Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday in his second annual State of the State address.

Yet Gordon promised not to dither amid what he described as efforts by other states to boost renewable energy sources at the expense of the coal, oil and natural gas industries.

Wyoming produces energy more safely and with more concern for the environment than anywhere else in the world, said Gordon, a Republican.

"And yet our industries are still discriminated against, maligned and decried as dead. Well, not on my watch," Gordon said to applause and cheers from a joint session of the overwhelmingly Republican Wyoming Legislature.

The address by the first-term Republican kicked off a four-week legislative session dedicated primarily to the state's next two-year budget cycle, which begins July 1.

Budgeting has been tight for several years now amid a decade-long downturn in revenue from the state's once-booming natural gas industry and declining demand for coal to generate electricity, a result of low natural gas prices.