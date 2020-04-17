Wyoming governor: Reopening decision to be 'data-driven'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Testing ability and statistics rather than a schedule will determine when places in Wyoming ordered closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday.

Gordon has prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people and ordered the closure of schools and many types of businesses through April 30.

Gordon hasn't said whether he would extend that date or when on the calendar he might begin lifting restrictions.

"It's not really so much date-driven, it's data-driven. It's more about how many tests we'll be able to give, how many positives, how many of those positives are community spread versus something else," Gordon told The Associated Press.

A White House plan released Thursday suggests states begin easing up on closures and restrictions after they've documented a decline in suspected and confirmed cases and implemented "robust" testing for at-risk healthcare workers.

Most of the U.S., including Wyoming, still lacks widespread testing capacity toward meeting that goal.

"We aren't adequate on testing. That's been one of our biggest bugaboos," Gordon said.