Wyoming governor signs permanent daylight saving time bill

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming's governor signed a bill making daylight saving time permanent in the state.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill Monday, The Gillette News Record reports.

Previous measures failed in the Wyoming Legislature, but Republican state Rep. Eric Barlow said residents are fed up with changing the clocks during the year.

Daylight saving time advances clocks during warmer months so darkness falls at a later time. Under federal law, daylight saving time is observed between the second Sunday of March and the first Sunday of November.

States currently require federal approval to make changes regarding daylight saving time.

The Daylight Act was introduced in the U.S. House in 2019 but stalled in the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce. The measure would allow states to institute the time change.