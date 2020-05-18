Wyoming lawmakers deliver COVID-19 funds, not lawsuit shield

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming lawmakers approved the outline of a large aid package for hospitals, businesses and people affected by the coronavirus in a rare special session over the weekend.

They voted against shielding businesses against lawsuits from customers who catch the virus. They also decided not to tinker with existing public education and state agency budgets.

The session Friday and Saturday - Wyoming's first since an unsuccessful effort to limit medical-malpractice awards in 2004 - was unlike any in state history.

A handful of legislators met in the mostly empty state Capitol. The rest convened by video conference.

They accomplished their biggest goal: Laying out a framework to allocate $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief bill. The money will go to costs of fighting the virus; helping businesses and individuals affected by it; road, building and other economic development projects; and replacing revenue lost because of the virus.

Another bill approved will specifically help people who've lost jobs because of the coronavirus get workers' compensation and be protected from eviction. Landlords who receive funding to cover the cost of their affected tenants' rent must promise not to evict them.