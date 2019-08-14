JACKSON, Wyo. — A fire investigator has determined that a July 28 fire that damaged the historic Brooks Lake Lodge in northwest Wyoming started from a fireplace ember.
State fire investigator Eric Siwik tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the ember ignited roofing material and insulation material, leading to the fire that damaged the ceiling and roof of the 98-year-old lodge's "tea room" and dining room.
Despite the fire, the lodge remains open.
The causes of two other fires in the Jackson Hole area in July are still under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. One fire occurred July 2 at a downtown Jackson cafe and another occurred July 12 at the White Pine Ski Resort lodge near Pinedale.
Investigators say there's no connection between the three July fires.