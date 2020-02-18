Wyoming man dies, Billings woman injured in crash near Greybull

A Billings woman was injured and a Wyoming man died after their car crashed into a semi near Greybull on Friday.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 310, around mile marker 216 just north of Greybull, according to a social media post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The victims have been identified as 46-year-old Jason A. Haworth, of Greybull, and Michelle L. Bien, 40, of Billings.
Haworth died on scene. Bien was taken by a helicopter to a hospital in Billings.
Haworth and Bien were driving in a Ford Fusion heading north on Highway 310, according to a narrative of the crash.
The driver, Haworth, lost control of the car and crossed into the southbound lane.
They crashed into a semi driven by a 61-year-old Billings resident. The semi driver was not injured in the crash.
Both the semi driver and Bien were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Haworth was not wearing a seat belt, according to the narrative.
The road conditions were snowy at the time, according to WHP. Speed on the part of Haworth is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
This is the sixth fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2020, compared to 17 in 2019 at the same time, according to WHP.