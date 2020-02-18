You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming man dies, Billings woman injured in crash near Greybull
topical alert top story

Wyoming man dies, Billings woman injured in crash near Greybull

{{featured_button_text}}

Correction

This story initially reported two people died in the crash. 

The Billings woman involved in the crash survived, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A Billings woman was injured and a Wyoming man died after their car crashed into a semi near Greybull on Friday. 

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 310, around mile marker 216 just north of Greybull, according to a social media post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The victims have been identified as 46-year-old Jason A. Haworth, of Greybull, and Michelle L. Bien, 40, of Billings.

Haworth died on scene. Bien was taken by a helicopter to a hospital in Billings.

Haworth and Bien were driving in a Ford Fusion heading north on Highway 310, according to a narrative of the crash.

The driver, Haworth, lost control of the car and crossed into the southbound lane. 

They crashed into a semi driven by a 61-year-old Billings resident. The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

Both the semi driver and Bien were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Haworth was not wearing a seat belt, according to the narrative. 

The road conditions were snowy at the time, according to WHP. Speed on the part of Haworth is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.

This is the sixth fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2020, compared to 17 in 2019 at the same time, according to WHP. 

0
0
0
11
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News