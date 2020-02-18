Wyoming man dies, Billings woman injured in crash near Greybull

A Billings woman was injured and a Wyoming man died after their car crashed into a semi near Greybull on Friday.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 310, around mile marker 216 just north of Greybull, according to a social media post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The victims have been identified as 46-year-old Jason A. Haworth, of Greybull, and Michelle L. Bien, 40, of Billings.

Haworth died on scene. Bien was taken by a helicopter to a hospital in Billings.

Haworth and Bien were driving in a Ford Fusion heading north on Highway 310, according to a narrative of the crash.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The driver, Haworth, lost control of the car and crossed into the southbound lane.