Wyoming, Navajo coal company, agree to liability waiver

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming officials have reached an agreement with a Navajo tribal company that would give them authority to take the company to court as a way to enforce environmental laws at two coal mines.

The agreement shows Navajo Transitional Energy Company's "serious and long-term commitment" to Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon wrote Thursday in a letter to NTEC CEO Clark Moseley.

"I look forward to a long and productive future for NTEC in our state," Gordon added.

NTEC acquired the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming, and the Young's Creek mine in Montana, from Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy in a 2019 bankruptcy sale.

Litigation is a key tool to enforce many environmental laws but as a sovereign tribal entity, NTEC couldn't normally be sued in state court.

Wyoming and Montana officials have been negotiating limited waivers of sovereign immunity for NTEC as a condition for the company to eventually get state permits for its new mines.

The company also would need to secure bonds for the mines, something it has yet to do after the Navajo tribe announced in November it wouldn't financially back the bonds.

