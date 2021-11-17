Wyoming oil company to pay $2 million for 2015 oil spill near Glendive

Soon after, residents in Glendive found their water to be undrinkable, and switched to bottled water. A subsequent investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency found benzene, a known carcinogen, at more than three times the limit for long-term exposure risk present in Glendive’s drinking water. Oil sheens were seen as far away as Williston, North Dakota, and the ice on the surface of the river hindered containment efforts.

Bridger Pipeline, based out of Casper, Wyoming, has previously paid for the spill response conducted by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The company paid a $1 million civil penalty to the state, along with $100,000 for monitoring equipment at the Glendive water treatment plant.

A consent decree, filed along with the civil lawsuit Wednesday, requires Bridger Pipeline to pay $2 million in damage claims. The bulk of those funds, about $1.8 million, will be managed by the State of Montana, specifically for restoration efforts determined by federal and state trustees. The remaining settlement amount will go to the U.S. Department of the Interior.