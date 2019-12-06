CASPER, Wyo. — Three workers suffered severe burns Thursday night in multiple explosions and a fire at an oil and gas site in southeast Wyoming.
An oilfield compressor station exploded west of Carpenter, according to a Facebook post by Laramie County Fire District No. 4.
The three injured workers were taken to hospitals. One worker was airlifted to Western States Burn Center in Greeley, Colorado, according to Laramie County Fire District No. 4 Fire Chief Scott Maddison.
Two workers were taken by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and then transported to Greeley, Maddison told the Star-Tribune. All sustained severe burns.
"Those guys have a long road ahead," Maddison stated Friday.
Maddison received a call to respond to the incident at 7:28 p.m. The one witness on the scene was an employee who did not sustain injuries. He heard a "pop, pop" and went to shut off the gas.
"When he turned around, he heard another explosion and it was like a huge fire ball," Maddison said. The fire chief was informed the fire was likely caused by a natural gas leak.
EOG Resources owns the facility.
"The fire has been extinguished, and we appreciate the fast response of the local safety officials," a spokesman for the company said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation. EOG is committed to the safety of our employees, contractors and local communities. Three contractors sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment. Our thoughts are with them and their families."
Laramie County Fire District No. 5 also posted about the explosion. It indicated its sent an engine, tender, command unit and six firefighters to the site.
EOG Resources did not have an update on the injured workers' conditions.
Carpenter is southeast of Cheyenne, near the border with Colorado.