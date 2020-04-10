Wyoming protesters oppose measures to slow coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CASPER, Wyo. — Some people in Wyoming are demonstrating against government-mandated measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

About 20 people turned out in a park in Casper on Thursday to protest what they believe is government overreach.

One demonstrator held a sign demanding Gov. Mark Gordon let the state work. Other signs read "Defend liberty" and "Don't flatten the economy."

Gordon has ordered schools and a variety of businesses, from bars to movie theaters, to close and has prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people at a time. The orders are in effect until April 30 and could be extended.

Police watched the protest but didn't intervene.

Gordon has resisted calls for a statewide stay-at-home order like those in place for Colorado, Montana and Idaho. He has urged people to stay at home except for essential work and activities.

Cathy Ide with the Natrona County Campaign for Liberty, a libertarian group, told the Casper Star-Tribune the group organized the demonstration because so many businesses were closed.