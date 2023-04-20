As a result of severe winter impacts, Wyoming Game and Fish wildlife managers recommended a decrease of 10,290 pronghorn licenses and 4,410 mule deer licenses at the recent Wyoming Game and Fish Commission meeting.

The group met in Casper earlier this week to approve the annual hunting season regulations and quotas. After hearing season presentations and reviewing public comments, the commission passed the 2023 hunting season regulations and quotas.

The finalized season information will be available on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website, wgfd.wyo.gov, and Hunt Planner in May.

Other topics on the commission agenda included an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, the Game and Fish outreach program, and an overview of the large carnivore section’s current research, monitoring and management.

A full recording of the commission meeting is available online.