JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson business owners report varying degrees of success during this past summer season at the northwest Wyoming tourist town.
However, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the good news for all was that though the season started a bit cold and wet, there were no huge wildfires during over the summer to cloud the sky and keep tourists away.
Some Jackson businesses report a great summer season, others pretty good and some say business was a bit off from previous years. But some businesses note September seems to be getting stronger every year.