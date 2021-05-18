Wyoming rocks: Ancient mammal trackway discovered

"Paleontologists have been working in this area for 30 years, but they've been looking for bones, leaf fossils and pollen, so they didn't notice footprints or trackways," Wroblewski said in a press release. "When I found them, it was late afternoon and the setting sun hit them at just the right angle to make them visible on the tilted slabs of sandstone. At first, I couldn't believe what I was seeing; I had walked by this outcrop for years without noticing them. Once I saw the first few, I followed out the ridge of sandstone and realized they were part of a much larger, more extensive trackway."