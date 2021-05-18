Wyoming rocks: Ancient mammal trackway discovered

The oldest mammal footprints ever found along a beach — dated to about 58 million years ago — have been identified in south-central Wyoming rock.
Because the tracks are from two different species and move across 1,000 yards, they are also the most diverse and largest accumulation of Paleocene mammal tracks in the world.
The discovery is documented in the journal “Scientific Reports” by authors Anton Wroblewski, an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah, and Bonnie Gulas-Wroblewski, of the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute.
The research is interesting because it records behavior, said Rob Thomas, a Regents professor of Geology at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
“When we find skeletal remains, we commonly don’t get to understand behavior and paleoecological relationships of animals,” he wrote in an email. “Knowing that early Cenozoic mammals liked the beach shows they are not all that different from humans.”
Seaway
The footprints date to when Wyoming had beachfront property. At the time, a vast area stretching from an ancient Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Ocean was covered by the Western Interior Seaway, which flooded much of what is now Montana and Wyoming.
In 2019 Wroblewski discovered the prints, fossilized in what is now Carbon County.
"Paleontologists have been working in this area for 30 years, but they've been looking for bones, leaf fossils and pollen, so they didn't notice footprints or trackways," Wroblewski said in a press release. "When I found them, it was late afternoon and the setting sun hit them at just the right angle to make them visible on the tilted slabs of sandstone. At first, I couldn't believe what I was seeing; I had walked by this outcrop for years without noticing them. Once I saw the first few, I followed out the ridge of sandstone and realized they were part of a much larger, more extensive trackway."
The area where the prints were found is known as the Hanna Formation, one of the world’s largest saucer-like depressions, called an intracratonic depression.
Mammals
One set of tracks are fairly large, five-toed footprints — about the size of a modern-day grizzly. Another set were medium-sized four-toed prints. The Wroblewskis say the five-toed prints were made by Coryphodon, a type of semiaquatic Pantodont, similar to a hippopotamus.
The four-toed prints are similar to artiodactyls and tapiroids. Artiodactyls are cloven-hoofed animals that include contemporary species like deer and elk. Tapiroids are related to modern-day tapirs, plant eaters with a short trunk-like nose. Yet the prints did not match anything in the current fossil record.
The scientists said these tracks represent the first-known prints of mammals using marine habitats, about 9.4 million years earlier than previously thought. They are also the first Paleocene mammal tracks found in the United States and only the fourth in the world. Two sets of tracks were previously found in Canada and one in Svalbard, Norway, according to the researchers.
"Trace fossils like footprints record interactions between organisms and their environments, providing information that body fossils alone cannot," Anton said. "In this case, trace fossils show that large-bodied mammals were regularly using marine environments only 8 million years after non-avian dinosaurs went extinct."
The date of the footprints was estimated using plant and pollen fossils found in the rock.
“The tracks led to and crossed an area which also held traces of prehistoric marine mollusks and worms, as well as sea anemones, indicating the area was once a shallow tidal lagoon or bay,” according to the university press release.
The authors speculate prehistoric mammals gathered by the sea for similar reasons as today’s mammals, such as crossing to migrate, protection from predators and biting insects, and to find salt, which would have been limited in prehistoric North American tropical forests.
Rock on
Another recently published research paper reveals greater insights to an even earlier time in Wyoming’s geologic past — the Laramide orogeny when extensive mountain building took place about 80 million to 50 million years ago.
The uplifting created the Black Hills in South Dakota and Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming, as well as the Beartooth Mountains and Rocky Mountain Front in Montana, to name a few. The mountains rose as one part of the earth’s crust slid under another — known as subduction.
During this mountain-building process a belt of igneous rock stretching 2,000 miles — all the way from British Columbia to Sonora, Mexico — was formed. Igneous rocks are created when molten rock, like magma from a volcano, solidifies.
"Geoscientists usually associate long belts of igneous rocks with chains of volcanoes at subduction zones, like Mount Shasta, Mount Hood, Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainer," said Jay Chapman, an assistant professor in University of Wyoming’s Department of Geology and Geophysics, in a press release. "What makes this finding so interesting and mysterious is that this belt of igneous rocks is located much farther inland, away from the edge of the continent, and doesn't contain any evidence for producing volcanoes. In fact, all of the melting to generate the igneous rocks originally took place deep underground, five to 10 miles beneath the surface."
Chapman is lead author of a paper titled "The North American Cordilleran Anatectic Belt." The research is the result of a special course taught by Chapman and Simone Runyon, an assistant professor in UW's Department of Geology and Geophysics. Runyon, six UW graduate students and one undergraduate student who took part in the course, are co-authors.
The Wyoming researchers have several hypotheses about what caused the rocks to melt. One is that water infiltrated the deep crust.
"The geochemistry of these rocks indicates that melting may have occurred at relatively low temperatures, below 800 degrees Celsius (1,472 degrees Fahrenheit)," said Jessie Shields, a Ph.D. student at UW from Minneapolis, Minn. "That is still very hot, but not hot enough to produce very large volumes of magma. Water lowers the melting point of rocks, similar to how salt lowers the melting point of ice, and could increase the amount of magma generated."
For comparison, magma produced by Mount Kilauea in Hawaii reaches a temperature of 1,830 to 2,200 degrees (1,000 to 1,200 Celsius).
“The water part is the most speculative, provocative part of this study,” Chapman said. “The idea is this water was provided from beneath rather than the surface.”
Although originally identified in the 1980s, prior to the recent UW research the belt of rock had rarely been considered as a whole, Chapman said.
“Because it had been so long, some academic geologists had forgotten about it,” he said. “So this is an update of some classic work.”
Thomas, of the University of Montana Western, said the igneous activity during the Laramide orogeny was caused by a transition from subduction to extension of the lithosphere — the rigid outer layer of the earth.
“Connecting up these various areas of magmatic activity may very well be too simplistic,” he said.
Interestingly, the rocks are older in the middle and younger at both ends.
“That age variation hadn’t been put together before,” Chapman said. “It’s a little bit of a mystery why there is an age variation.”