Wyoming says ample test kits remain after 1st virus case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming health officials said Thursday they expect to have ample capacity to keep testing for the new coronavirus after the state's first positive test for the infection.
The case announced late Wednesday involved a woman from Sheridan County who recently traveled outside the state but within in the U.S. She was getting treatment at home under voluntary isolation, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said.
"The patient's close contacts were identified and will be quarantined at home and monitored for any symptoms. Everyone has been quite cooperative," Deti said in an email Thursday. She said she didn't have information about the woman's condition.
Measures to limit the spread of the virus in Wyoming intensified as the University of Wyoming announced it would extend spring break, which begins Friday, until March 30.
"The extended break is designed to provide time for faculty to better prepare for online-only teaching, should that be necessary," acting President Neil Theobald said in a release.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced it was canceling this weekend's Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments in Casper and the state's speech and debate tournament in Green River.
The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne began testing March 5. Since then, 16 people in the state have tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
People in Wyoming who think they need a coronavirus test should consult a healthcare provider, Deti said.
Wyoming health officials were prioritizing testing for people who have recently traveled internationally, had contact with somebody with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or who were hospitalized with a severe illness.
People over 65 and those with chronic illness and/or compromised immune systems also were priorities.
The department-run laboratory has hundreds of test kits, Deti said.
"We have enough supplies to meet demand for some time to come. We're in pretty good shape for now," she said.
The University of Wyoming has canceled study abroad in China and South Korea this summer and prohibited university travel to or through those countries along with Iran and Italy.
Students and university personnel returning from those four countries have been told to self-isolate for 14 days to make sure they do not have the COVID-19 virus.