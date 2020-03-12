Wyoming says ample test kits remain after 1st virus case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming health officials said Thursday they expect to have ample capacity to keep testing for the new coronavirus after the state's first positive test for the infection.

The case announced late Wednesday involved a woman from Sheridan County who recently traveled outside the state but within in the U.S. She was getting treatment at home under voluntary isolation, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said.

"The patient's close contacts were identified and will be quarantined at home and monitored for any symptoms. Everyone has been quite cooperative," Deti said in an email Thursday. She said she didn't have information about the woman's condition.

Measures to limit the spread of the virus in Wyoming intensified as the University of Wyoming announced it would extend spring break, which begins Friday, until March 30.

"The extended break is designed to provide time for faculty to better prepare for online-only teaching, should that be necessary," acting President Neil Theobald said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced it was canceling this weekend's Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments in Casper and the state's speech and debate tournament in Green River.