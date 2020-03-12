Wyoming school board trustee asked to resign over Buttigieg comments

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A petition with 245 Wyoming student signatures has called for the resignation of Campbell County School District Trustee Linda Bricker after she made comments about former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband's relationship.

Bricker shared a Facebook post in February featuring the couple kissing at a campaign event with a caption condemning his behavior as inappropriate for children to see, the Gillette News Record reported Wednesday.

The Campbell County School District heard comments at a meeting Tuesday after the petition was presented to the board.

Some members of the community have argued the post sends the wrong message and promotes bullying to the 9,000 students of a district that touts having the students' best interests at heart. Others have argued Bricker deserves forgiveness and a second chance.