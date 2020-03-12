Wyoming school board trustee asked to resign over Buttigieg comments

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A petition with 245 Wyoming student signatures has called for the resignation of Campbell County School District Trustee Linda Bricker after she made comments about former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his husband's relationship.
Bricker shared a Facebook post in February featuring the couple kissing at a campaign event with a caption condemning his behavior as inappropriate for children to see, the Gillette News Record reported Wednesday.
The Campbell County School District heard comments at a meeting Tuesday after the petition was presented to the board.
Some members of the community have argued the post sends the wrong message and promotes bullying to the 9,000 students of a district that touts having the students' best interests at heart. Others have argued Bricker deserves forgiveness and a second chance.
"When someone in an elected position is targeting them, it hurts them, and I see the hurt they have," said Alexis Hedrick, a teacher and Gay Straight Alliance advisor at Thunder Basin High School.
The board should revisit its policy on social media posts, said Karin Ebertz, secretary of the Gillette chapter of the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, Inc.
Ebertz also added that the district has created an inclusive environment "and the fact that we have Gay Straight Alliances in our schools is a good testament to how open and welcoming this school district is."
An apology posted on Facebook from Bricker said her post was a huge mistake and that she would delete her accounts. Attempts to reach Bricker for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.