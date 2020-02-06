Wyoming school district discusses plan to arm educators

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Officials in a Wyoming school district have held the first of three public meetings about a proposal to arm educators at six rural campuses.

The regulations would allow educators to conceal carry handguns at Recluse, Little Powder, 4J, Rozet, Rawhide and Conestoga elementary schools, the Gillette News Record reported Wednesday.

The Campbell County School District held the meeting Tuesday and included a 30-minute public comment session.

"This is intended for the very worst moment that could ever happen in a school district," district Human Resources Manager Larry Reznicek said in response to a question about how the district would prepare educators. "It's not about shooting a firearm. It's about preparing yourself mentally and not backing away from danger, going to the danger and mitigating it quickly."