Wyoming Senate kills COVID-19 vaccine discrimination bill

Gordon has expressed wariness, though, about fighting federal mandates with state ones. Similar concerns Friday killed the only remaining COVID-19-related bill originating in the Senate, on a 15-13 vote.

Lawmakers worried that prohibiting discrimination based on a person's vaccination status would have unforeseen and unintended consequences for businesses.

“We now have a bill in front of us that has zero impact on the president, it has zero impact on his mandates, zero impact on his overreach. But it has a huge impact on Wyoming businesses. We are about to create another protected class,” said Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan.

The bill would open the way for “still more ways to sue” businesses, Kinskey added, calling it “a lawyer's field day.”

Lawmakers aren't fully aware of how the bill could play out, said Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas.

“I think we need a sledgehammer. This is a wrecking ball. A wrecking ball we don't exactly know where exactly it's going to hit,” Boner said.

Supporters included Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, who said the bill is indeed “about discrimination."