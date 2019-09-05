The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board recently awarded grant funds to five Wyoming organizations promoting preservation of and access to Wyoming’s historical records.
The grants awarded are:
- The Eastern Shoshone Tribe Archives, $2,500.
- Hoofprints of the Past Museum, $1,333.25.
- The Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center, $2,500.
- The Professional Land Surveyors of Wyoming, $1,685.
- The University of Wyoming Coe Library, $2,400.
The grants are available to Wyoming cultural heritage organizations for projects to process, preserve, and provide increased access to historical records, according to a press release from Wyoming State Archives. Projects eligible for funding include: digitizing historical records, providing access to them online, processing collections of historical records, and attending training that will improve an organization’s ability to complete these types of projects.
For more information, go to wyoarchives.state.wy.us.