Wyoming teen who confessed to killing father after crashing near Hardin charged with murder

A 15-year-old boy who rolled his truck near Hardin and then confessed to killing his dad to the state trooper investigating the crash was charged as an adult in Sheridan, Wyoming, Circuit Court with second-degree murder according to court documents filed on July 29.

Christian Torres allegedly confessed to killing his dad, Edgar Jones, the morning of July 27 after he "had been pushed over the edge" following an argument over doing the dishes and days of negative comments from his father and brother, said investigators.

Torres told detectives his father and brother had been "taking their stress out on him," according to the charges.

After the murder, he attempted to hide his dad’s truck at a local church and visited friends. When his brother returned home in the evening to sleep, Torres packed his things, took his dad’s truck and fled for Billings.

He crashed the truck at around 2 a.m. on July 28 near Hardin. When he spoke with the Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, he confessed to killing his dad. The trooper reported the confession to authorities in Sheridan who went to Jones’ home and discovered him dead from an apparent gunshot.

Detectives from Sheridan County’s Sheriff’s Office interviewed Torres and charges state he all but confessed to the crime, saying he pointed the gun at his father, pulled the trigger and looked away. The gun was discovered in the wrecked truck near Hardin.

