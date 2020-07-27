Wyoming to distribute 500,000 face masks to schools

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming officials plan to distribute 500,000 face masks to school districts around the state to help schools reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
The cloth face coverings will be washable and help school districts to meet safety standards for reopening schools this fall, state officials said Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Office of Homeland Security obtained the face masks through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Schools will get the face masks in early August.
State health officials urge people to use face masks in public where it's not possible or reasonable for people to stay at least 6 feet apart.
Masks will likely be on school supply lists for Billings Public Schools students this upcoming school year.
