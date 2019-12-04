A woman died Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in Carter County south of Ekalaka, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Highway 323 near mile marker 46, between Ekalaka and Albion.
A 74-year-old Wyoming woman was driving south on the highway when her 2004 Chevy Tahoe drove off the right side of the road, said MHP Trooper Mike Howell, speaking by phone at the scene of the accident.
The car then came back onto the highway, but the driver overcorrected, causing the car to roll off the road, Howell said. The car rolled through a barbwire fence before coming to a rest in a ditch on the driver's side of the car.
The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead on scene, he said. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her family.
The road was dry at the time, he said. Speed, alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash, but an investigation into the wreck is ongoing.
There have been 173 fatalities on Montana roadways in 2019, nine more fatal crashes than this time last year, according to MHP.
On Sunday a Billings 18-year-old was struck and killed while walking on a highway near Saco in Phillips County. A pickup driver saw the man walking on the shoulder of the road and swerved to avoid him but struck him with the right rear of his truck.
Cash Austin Taylor, 18, was pronounced dead on scene.
Taylor's death happened just one week after a 5-year-old boy died from injuries from a car crash on Billings' West End. The boy died on Nov. 24 in a Salt Lake City hospital, a day after the crash.
He was one of three children in a Honda Acura TSX that was rear-ended. After it was struck, the Acura collided head-on with another car. The three children and a 29-year-old woman were all taken to a hospital.