Wyoming woman killed in rollover crash in Powder River County

A Wyoming woman died Thursday in a rollover crash in Powder River County.

The 58-year-old was driving a pickup truck east on Bay Horse Creek Road, according to a statement from the Montana Highway Patrol, a rural road near the Wyoming border. The woman, who was from Recluse, Wyoming, lost control of the truck outside of the small town of Biddle.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and into an embankment, causing the truck to roll. The force ejected the woman, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. She was traveling alone.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

At least 17 people have died on Montana's roads so far this year, according to the latest update from MHP. Road fatalities have declined compared to this same time last year, when 32 people had died.

