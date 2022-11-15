Wyoming youth pheasant hunt Nov. 18-20 at Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area

CODY, Wyo. – A youth-only pheasant hunt will be conducted Nov. 18-20 on Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Lovell.

During this three-day timeframe, pheasant hunting is restricted to youth only on all lands contained within the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area north of the Shoshone River.

Prior to 2021, the youth hunt had been limited to one day per season. Last year, the dates of the youth hunt were expanded to a three-day time frame to provide a better opportunity for youth to harvest birds.

“Pheasant hunting is a great way to introduce youth to hunting and spend time together as a family outdoors,” said Colten Galambas, Lovell area game warden. “We encourage families to bring their kids out to Yellowtail for this special opportunity to hunt birds.”

A youth is defined as anyone 17 years of age or younger. To participate, youth hunters must have a pheasant special management permit and have successfully completed a hunter education course or be enrolled in Wyoming’s hunter mentor program prior to hunting during the youth hunt.

In addition, youth over the age of 14 years must possess a valid game bird license and conservation stamp. An adult must accompany hunters under the age of 14; adults may not take any pheasants on the Yellowtail area north of the Shoshone River during youth hunt days.

All pheasant hunters are required to wear one article of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing (hat, shirt, sweater, jacket, vest, or coat) while hunting pheasants on Yellowtail Wildlife Management Area.