Grand Teton rangers conduct 3 major rescues in less than 24 hours

MOOSE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week as backcountry activity reaches its high point in the Tetons.

On Monday, Aug. 8, at about 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old female at Surprise Lake. Park rangers flew via helicopter to a landing zone near the lake where they prepared the woman for transport via short-haul out of the backcountry to Lupine Meadows. From there she was transported via ambulance to St. John’s Health.

Short-haul is a rescue technique where an individual or individuals, often with gear, are suspended below the helicopter on a 150 to 250 foot rope. This method allows a rescuer more direct access to an injured party, and it is often used in the Teton Range where steep, rocky terrain makes it difficult to land a helicopter.

The helicopter pilot barely had time to refuel before a call came in at about 3:30 p.m. the same day regarding the injury of a 22-year-old female. She suffered back injuries after jumping into Phelps Lake from a rock feature known as “Jump Rock.” The patient was unable to walk more than a few steps.

Park rangers flew to the lake where and transported the woman via short-haul to White Grass Ranch, where she declined further medical assistance.

The next day, on Aug. 9 at about 8 a.m., a climber on the traverse between Teewinot Mountain and Mount Owen contacted dispatch to report his climbing partner had taken a several-hundred-foot, un-roped fall, had a severe head injury and possibly broken bones.

Four park rangers and rescue gear were flown to the site. The patient, a 24-year-old male, was treated and airlifted to Lupine Meadows where an emergency physician, park ambulance crew, and air ambulance crew further stabilized him. The patient was then transported via Air Idaho Rescue to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The accidents are a reminder that backcountry travelers need to remember to plan ahead and follow basic safety protocols, including:

• Set a reasonable objective based on your group’s experience. When planning a hike or climb, make sure it is well within the abilities of your least experienced group member.

• Know the weather forecast and be prepared for rain, snow, ice and cold. Temperatures and precipitation patterns can change rapidly at high elevations.

• Pay special attention when descending and moving across slippery surfaces. Most mountain accidents occur on the descent.

• Don’t be afraid to turn around. “Summit fever” can be the greatest hazard of all.

• Research your intended route by consulting topographic maps, guidebooks, and rangers.

• Always tell a friend or family member your route and when you intend to return.

• Be prepared to care for yourself or your partner in case of an injury and carry the equipment, food and water necessary to stay out longer than you expect.

Visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grte to learn more about the park and your planned activity before heading out.