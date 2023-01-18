Idaho snowboarder injured in avalanche, survives being swept into Death Canyon

An Idaho snowboarder was injured in an avalanche on Monday after being swept about 600 feet downhill into Death Canyon, striking several trees along the way, according to the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center.

The rider was found by rescuers against a tree on the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park. The avalanche was 300-feet wide and ran 2,400 feet downhill.

The center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, alerting the park’s search and rescue staff which responded with Teton County Search and Rescue and a helicopter.

The injured snowboarder was able to walk a short distance to the helicopter. The patient and two uninjured members of his party were flown to a landing zone near the Teton Park Road where they met a waiting ambulance. The helicopter then returned for the remaining two rescuers and the fourth member of the party, still on Albright Peak. After further assessment in the ambulance, the patient refused additional medical care and self-transported to St. John’s Hospital.

The avalanche hazard rating for the Teton forecast zone at the time of the avalanche was moderate, yet skiers and riders should always exercise caution when entering high consequence avalanche terrain.

Anyone planning to recreate in the backcountry should visit the Bridger-Teton National Forest Avalanche Center at jhavalanche.org to obtain an avalanche forecast. Anyone recreating in avalanche terrain should utilize safe travel practices whether on skis, a snowboard, or a snowmobile.